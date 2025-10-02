NCC Secures SEK 520 Mln Order To Refurbish 444 Apartments

(RTTNews) - NCC AB (NCCBF, NCC-B.ST), a Nordic construction and property development company, on Thursday announced that it has secured a contract worth about SEK 520 million to refurbish and redevelop 444 apartments.

The demolition will begin in early 2026, with completion scheduled for early 2029.

The Skovvejen residential area, consisting of 12 apartment blocks built in the 1970s and 1980s, will be modernized to improve safety and encourage social interaction.

The project covers demolition, redevelopment, and refurbishment, reducing the association to 318 residential units on completion. These will include 84 apartments for young adults, 192 family units, and 42 newly built senior apartments

The company will also add elevators in 12 stairwells, replace windows, and build new car parks and outdoor areas. The demolition phase will involve about 14,000 square meters, including entire stairwells, floors, and buildings.

The 444 apartments is managed by the Boligselskabet Kolding housing association in Jutland, Denmark.

The order will be registered in the third quarter of 2025 under the NCC Building Nordics business area.

On Wednesday, NCC AB closed trading, 0.56% higher at SEK 217.40 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.