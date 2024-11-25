News & Insights

NCC Group to Announce 16-Month Financial Results

November 25, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc, a global leader in cybersecurity and software escrow services, is set to unveil its audited results for the 16 months ending September 2024 on December 10. The announcement will be accompanied by a live investor and analyst event at the London Stock Exchange, which will also be accessible via webcast. This event offers a prime opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

