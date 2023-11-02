NBTB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.92, changing hands as high as $35.09 per share. NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBTB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.525 per share, with $48.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.99.

