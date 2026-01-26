NBT Bancorp Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB):

Earnings: $55.51 million in Q4 vs. $36.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.06 in Q4 vs. $0.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NBT Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$113 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Revenue: $135.44 million in Q4 vs. $106.11 million in the same period last year.

