NBT Bancorp Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $54.47 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $38.09 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.5% to $134.66 million from $101.66 million last year.

NBT Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.47 Mln. vs. $38.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $134.66 Mln vs. $101.66 Mln last year.

