Is NBIS Building a Full-Stack AI Monetization Engine With NVIDIA Rubin?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS has announced the deployment of the NVIDIA NVDA Rubin platform across Nebius AI Cloud and Token Factory starting in the second half of 2026. This move positions it at the forefront of next-generation reasoning and agentic AI transition. As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner and Exemplar Cloud Partner, NBIS will be among the first AI cloud providers globally to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, unlocking advanced AI capabilities for customers in the United States and Europe.

Unveiled at CES 2026, the Vera Rubin NVL72 is designed for complex, reasoning-intensive workloads, including agentic AI systems, advanced reasoning models, massive-scale mixture-of-experts (MoE) architectures and multistep inference under strict latency and cost constraints. Rubin is optimized to deliver the lowest cost per token for workloads that stress computational and memory limits over extended inference chains. The platform will also serve as the computational backbone for Nebius Token Factory, an enterprise-ready inference and post-training platform.

By complementing existing NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra NVL72 capacity, NBIS enables users to match the right NVIDIA platform to the right AI workload. Nebius’ infrastructure is validated against NVIDIA reference architectures and benchmarks, ensuring Rubin-based workloads perform as designed from day one. As enterprise AI scales, challenges around GPU availability, capacity planning and predictable access are intensifying. Newly released Nebius AI Cloud 3.1 (built on the “Aether" framework) addresses these needs by integrating NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra, transparent GPU capacity management, enhanced AI/ML tools and stronger security and compliance.

NBIS has a deep pipeline of new software and services that set it apart from other cloud providers. Fueled by strong demand and rapid capacity expansion, it targets $7–$9 billion in ARR by the end of 2026. However, power constraints, supply-chain risks and stiff rivalry from hyperscalers like Amazon AMZN and rivals such as CoreWeave Inc. CRWV could weigh on capacity expansion and execution.

Competitive Pressures Loom Over NBIS’ AI Cloud Strategy

Like NBIS, CoreWeave also plans to deploy NVIDIA Rubin in 2026, expanding its AI cloud for agentic AI, reasoning models and large-scale inference workloads. A key driver of its momentum is multi-billion-dollar partnerships with NVIDIA. In the third quarter, CRWV became the first to deploy GB300 NVL72 systems for frontier AI workloads and to offer RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition instances, securing an early edge in real-time AI and simulation. Supply constraints and data center delays are limiting capacity and are expected to pressure fourth-quarter results. While contracts remain intact, management cut its 2025 revenue outlook to $5.05–$5.15 billion from $5.15–$5.35 billion.

Amazon continues to deepen ties with NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, placing large chip orders and expanding these relationships over time. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. It is rapidly expanding AWS’ power and infrastructure, doubling 2022 capacity and aiming to double again by 2027, including data centers, power and chips like Trainium and NVIDIA GPUs. In December, Sony used AWS' AI services to accelerate its enterprise use of AI and to build Sony’s Engagement Platform to create a deeper connection between fans and content creators. However, high AI infrastructure and data center costs strain finances and squeeze margins.

NBIS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 217.8% in the past year compared with the Internet – Software and Services industry’s growth of 32.2%.



Valuation-wise, Nebius seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of Price/Book, NBIS shares are trading at 5.25X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.01X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ 2025 earnings has seen a downward revision over the past 60 days.



NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

