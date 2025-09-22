NBHC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.57, changing hands as low as $39.54 per share. National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBHC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.83 per share, with $51.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.