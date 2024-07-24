NBA Inks $77 Billion Broadcast Deal with Disney, NBC, and Amazon

The NBA has secured a groundbreaking $77 billion broadcasting deal with Disney (DIS), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), and Amazon (AMZN). This 11-year agreement will significantly expand the number of regular-season games available on broadcast TV and introduce new streaming opportunities, enhancing the fan experience.





Under the deal, Disney's ESPN and ABC will broadcast 80 regular-season games, with ABC continuing to exclusively air the NBA Finals. NBCUniversal will televise 100 regular-season games, and Amazon Prime Video will stream 66 games, including special events like the Emirates NBA Cup Championship.





Disney's ESPN and ABC will continue their long-standing relationship with the NBA, bringing an increased number of games to viewers, including exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals. NBCUniversal's return to NBA broadcasting marks a significant shift, with a substantial portion of games airing on NBC and its streaming service, Peacock.Amazon's inclusion in the deal highlights the growing importance of digital platforms in sports broadcasting. Prime Video's coverage will feature regular-season games, playoff rounds, and marquee events, positioning Amazon as a key player in sports media. The partnership aims to enhance the accessibility of NBA games and offer fans diverse viewing options.

