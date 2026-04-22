NB Bancorp, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.98 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $12.65 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NB Bancorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.79 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.4% to $69.38 million from $47.40 million last year.

NB Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.98 Mln. vs. $12.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $69.38 Mln vs. $47.40 Mln last year.

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