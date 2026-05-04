NB Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NBBK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/6/26, NB Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: NBBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of NBBK's recent stock price of $19.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NBBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBBK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.44 per share, with $22.8601 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.89.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NBBK makes up 1.01% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDM) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding NBBK).

In Monday trading, NB Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.