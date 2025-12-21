Nayax (NYAX) Price Target Increased by 13.24% to 0.64

The average one-year price target for Nayax (NasdaqGS:NYAX) has been revised to $0.64 / share. This is an increase of 13.24% from the prior estimate of $0.57 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.63 to a high of $0.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.62% from the latest reported closing price of $46.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nayax. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYAX is 0.32%, an increase of 19.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 7,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,075K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,075K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 813K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing a decrease of 43.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 74.39% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 660K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 26.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 540K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 4.13% over the last quarter.

