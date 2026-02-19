Naya Capital Adds Masimo Shares

Key Points

The firm initiated a new position by purchasing about 1.6 million shares.

It position equals 15.3% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Masimo enters Naya Capital’s portfolio as one of only five reportable holdings

10 stocks we like better than Masimo ›

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 18, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd disclosed a new position in Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), acquiring nearly 1.6 million shares.

Initiated a new position valued at about $203 million

Position equals 15.3% of the fund’s 13F assets under management

Masimo enters Naya Capital’s portfolio as one of only five reportable holdings

What else to know

Top positions after the filing: HUM: $318.4 million (24.0% of AUM) UNH: $301.3 million (22.7% of AUM) WWD: $297.1 million (22.4% of AUM) FWONK: $208.2 million (15.7% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 18) $175.61 Market capitalization $9.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.7 billion Net income (TTM) ($203.8 million)

Company snapshot

Masimo is a leading provider of advanced noninvasive monitoring solutions, focusing on technologies that improve patient care and operational efficiency in healthcare settings. The company leverages proprietary signal extraction and automation platforms to address critical needs in hospital and outpatient environments.

Develops and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, including pulse oximetry, brain function monitoring, capnography, regional oximetry, hemodynamic monitoring, and hospital automation platforms.

Serves hospitals, emergency medical services, home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers.

What this transaction means for investors

Naya Capital Management only has five disclosed positions in its SEC 13F filing. However, these total over $1.3 billion.

The firm initiated its position in Masimo in a significant way. Previously owning no shares, it purchased nearly 1.6 million shares during the fourth quarter. These were valued at nearly $203 million.

It’s Naya Capital’s fifth-largest position, according to its filing. However, it made up 15.3% of its disclosed assets.

The firm’s confidence came as Masimo’s shares lost 2.6% over the last year through Feb. 17. During this period, the S&P 500 index returned 13.7%, and the NASDAQ Composite returned 14.3%.

However, the shares jumped more than 34%, from $130.15 to $174.69 on Feb. 17. That’s because Danaher (NYSE: DHR) announced it would buy the company for $9.9 billion, or $180 a share, in cash.

While Naya Capital’s timing proved fortunate, there’s not much upside left for investors, but plenty of downside if the deal falls through. Hence, it’s best to pass on the shares.

Should you buy stock in Masimo right now?

Before you buy stock in Masimo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Masimo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Masimo. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.