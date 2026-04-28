NavPoint Loads Up on Bonds -- Adding $3.5 Million Worth of VPLS in Q1

Key Points

NavPoint Financial, Inc. increased its Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) position by 45,086 shares during Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $3.5 million based on quarterly average pricing.

After the transaction, NavPoint holds 132,233 shares of VPLS valued at $10.3 million -- representing 4.2% of the firm's total assets under management (AUM).

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, NavPoint Financial, Inc. purchased 45,086 additional shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VPLS) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $3.5 million, based on average closing prices during the period. The transaction represents a 1.43% change in the firm's reportable assets under management (AUM).

What else to know

Post-trade, VPLS represents 4.2% of NavPoint's 13F assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the firm's top five holdings.

Top fund holdings as of the Q1 2026 filing: NYSE: GLDM: $23.84 million (9.6% of AUM) NYSE: JPIE: $22.98 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSE: CGCP: $15.32 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE: FPAG: $14.61 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: JPST: $13.41 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of April 24, 2026, VPLS shares were trading at $77.99, up about 6% over the past year -- lagging the S&P 500 by roughly 23 percentage points over the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.4 billion Expense ratio 0.20% Dividend yield 4.55% 1-year total return 6.37%

ETF snapshot

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is a low-cost, actively managed fixed income fund designed to provide broad exposure to the U.S. investment-grade bond market, with selective allocations to below-investment-grade and international debt.

Portfolio composition: U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and emerging markets debt across a range of maturities and credit qualities.

U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and emerging markets debt across a range of maturities and credit qualities. Strategy: The fund uses disciplined security selection and sector allocation to seek outperformance versus its benchmark -- while maintaining risk controls consistent with a core bond mandate.

The fund uses disciplined security selection and sector allocation to seek outperformance versus its benchmark -- while maintaining risk controls consistent with a core bond mandate. Cost efficiency: Structured as a low-expense ETF, VPLS aims to serve as a competitive core fixed income holding for institutional and individual investors seeking diversified income and moderate risk exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

For NavPoint, adding more than 45,000 shares of VPLS is more than a tiny portfolio tweak -- it looks like a deliberate vote of confidence in active bond management. NavPoint grew its VPLS position by more than 50% this quarter (from roughly 87,000 to 132,000 shares), suggesting this isn't passive rebalancing so much as a meaningful increase in conviction.

Interest rates remain elevated by historical standards, which cuts two ways for bond investors: it pressures existing bond prices, but it also means new fixed income allocations are locking in relatively attractive yields. VPLS's current 4.55% dividend yield is competitive in that context -- and for a firm managing wealth across a diversified book, that kind of income generation can serve as a useful ballast.

Yes, VPLS has trailed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past year. But comparing a core bond ETF to an equity index is a bit like faulting a reliable sedan for not keeping up with a sports car. These are different vehicles for different jobs. For investors already well-exposed to equities, a broadly diversified bond fund with active management and a solid yield profile can play a stabilizing role in a portfolio.

For everyday investors curious about the space, VPLS offers a relatively straightforward way to access active fixed income management at low cost -- something that has historically been harder to find in an ETF wrapper. That makes VPLS a potential core portfolio building block -- one that appeals most to investors who already have broad equity exposure and are looking to add income and stability to the mix.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.