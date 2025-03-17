Navitas Semiconductor's Power Supply Units Achieve New 80 PLUS 'Ruby' Certification for AI Data Centers

Navitas Semiconductor's new power supply units exceed 80 PLUS 'Ruby' certification for efficiency in AI data centers.

Navitas Semiconductor has announced that its range of AI data center power supply unit (PSU) designs, including 3.2kW, 4.5kW, and 8.5kW models, surpass the new 80 PLUS 'Ruby' certification, which emphasizes the highest efficiency standards for redundant server data centers. This certification, introduced in January 2025, sets a benchmark efficiency of 96.5% across various load conditions. Navitas's products exceed both Ruby and previous Titanium standards, leveraging advanced GaN and SiC technologies to provide significant energy savings and reduced carbon emissions. For instance, a Ruby-certified 3.2 kW PSU can save up to 420 kilowatt-hours over three years, equating to over 400 kg of CO2 emissions. With ongoing innovations, Navitas aims to address the growing demand for efficient power solutions in AI computing and data centers, showcasing their technologies at the APEC 2025 conference.

Navitas Semiconductor's power supply units (PSUs) exceed the new 80 PLUS ‘Ruby’ certification, highlighting their commitment to energy efficiency and reinforcing their leadership position in the power semiconductor industry.

The company's technology enables potential energy savings and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, which can attract environmentally conscious consumers and investors.

Navitas has demonstrated innovation with their high-density, high-efficiency power supplies, positioning themselves favorably within the rapidly growing AI data center market.

The introduction of IntelliWeave technology enhances power factor correction efficiency, providing Navitas with a competitive edge in reducing power losses compared to existing solutions.

Despite their advancements in efficiency and certifications, the press release does not provide any financial figures or performance metrics, which may raise concerns about the company's overall market competitiveness and profitability.

The focus on meeting new efficiency standards like the Ruby certification may imply that previous products were less efficient, potentially questioning the company's earlier claims about product effectiveness.

The absence of details regarding market adoption or customer feedback for the new power supply units could suggest challenges in gaining traction in the competitive semiconductor market.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced that its portfolio of 3.2kW, 4.5kW, and 8.5 kW AI data center power supply unit (PSU) designs exceed the new



80 PLUS ‘Ruby’ certification



, focused on the highest level of efficiency for redundant server data center PSUs.









The 80 PLUS certification program assesses and certifies the energy efficiency of internal PSUs in computers and servers. The ‘Ruby’ certification was announced in January 2025 by 80 PLUS's administrating body,



CLEAResult



, following its



endorsement



by the Green Grid consortium.





‘Ruby’ is the most rigorous PSU efficiency standard since the ‘Titanium’ certification was released 14 years ago. In comparison, Ruby sets an additional 1% system efficiency across all load conditions, except at 50% load (which requires a 0.5% increase), to achieve a new benchmark of 96.5% efficiency.





This new standard offers the industry a clear path to enhanced energy efficiency, helping data centers address the evolving needs of cloud storage, commercial sectors, and the increasing pressure on the grid from AI computing. For example, every Ruby-certified 3.2 kW CRPS185 PSU can save up to 420 kilowatt-hours during a 3-year lifetime. That is the equivalent of over 400 kg of CO2 emissions.





Navitas exceeds both Ruby and Titanium certifications on their portfolio of AI data center PSU reference designs, ranging from 3.2 kW to 8.5 kW, and are powered by high-power



GaNSafe



™ ICs and GeneSiC™



Gen 3 ‘Fast’ SiC MOSFETs



.





Navitas is the established leader in AI data center solutions enabled by GaN and SiC technology. In August 2023, they introduced a high-speed, high-efficiency



3.2 kW CRPS, achieving a 40% smaller size



than best-in-class, legacy silicon solutions for power-hungry AI and Edge computing. This was followed by the



world’s highest power density 4.5 kW



CRPS, achieving a ground-breaking 137 W/in



3



, and efficiency of over 97%. In November 2024, Navitas released the



world’s first 8.5 kW



AI data center power supply powered by GaN and SiC that could meet 98% efficiency, complying with the Open Compute Project (OCP) and Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications. Additionally, Navitas created



IntelliWeave, an innovative patented new digital control



technique, that when combined with high-power GaNSafe and Gen 3-Fast SiC MOSFETs, enables PFC peak efficiencies to 99.3% and reduces power losses by 30% reduction compared to existing solutions.





“Compared with Titanium, Ruby cuts the allowable PSU losses significantly and will be critical in enabling the data center industry to reduce its carbon footprint and cut operational costs,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “With the industry set to consume 1,000 TWh annually by next year, every percentage point improvement in efficiency represents a reduction of 10 TWh, or approximately 3.5 million tons of CO



2



. Advances in our GaNFast and GeneSiC products enable these targets to be met and significantly exceeded.”





Navitas’ AI Power Roadmap and 80 PLUS Ruby-compliant demos can be viewed at the ‘Planet Navitas’ booth #1107 during the



APEC 2025



conference, which takes place at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center from March 16 to 20. For more information, please contact



info@navitassemi.com



or visit



www.navitassemi.com



.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral



®



-certified



.











Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1014e9a-9a22-4031-a6b2-5a2b7359a0d3





