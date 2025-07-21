Navitas Semiconductor Stock (NVTS) Opinions on Recent 52-Week High Surge

Recent discussions on X about Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's stock surging 33% to a 52-week high. Many users are pointing to strategic partnerships, particularly with a major tech giant in the AI space, as a key driver behind this momentum. The chatter also highlights Navitas' role in next-generation power semiconductor technology, with some expressing optimism about future growth potential.

Additionally, posts on X have noted the stock's impressive year-to-date gains, with some attributing the rise to upcoming earnings announcements and expanded production plans. There’s a sense of anticipation around how these developments might further impact the stock’s trajectory. The conversation remains dynamic, with traders actively sharing updates on pre-market movements and industry tailwinds.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Navitas Semiconductor Insider Trading Activity

Navitas Semiconductor insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,385,749 shares for an estimated $38,908,734 .

. BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195 .

. EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137 .

. LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166 .

. DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645,986 shares for an estimated $3,225,673 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Navitas Semiconductor Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Navitas Semiconductor Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $6.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.