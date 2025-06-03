Navitas Semiconductor Partners with BrightLoop to Enhance Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Chargers with Advanced SiC Technology

Navitas Semiconductor partners with BrightLoop to provide advanced SiC MOSFETs for high-efficiency hydrogen fuel-cell chargers in agriculture.

Navitas Semiconductor has partnered with BrightLoop to support the development of hydrogen fuel-cell chargers for heavy-duty agricultural transportation equipment using Navitas' Gen 3 ‘Fast’ SiC MOSFETs. BrightLoop's innovative solutions demonstrate high power conversion efficiencies exceeding 98% and dense power outputs, suitable for various energy applications. The collaboration highlights the integration of Navitas' auto-qualified G3F SiC MOSFETs in BrightLoop's 250 kW HV-DC/DC converter, which boasts impressive specifications including 950VDC output at 480A. This partnership aims to enhance performance, reliability, and efficiency in power converters, reflecting both companies' commitment to pioneering advancements in power electronics for demanding environments like heavy-duty vehicles and other industries.

Navitas Semiconductor has formed a significant partnership with BrightLoop to support their innovative hydrogen fuel-cell chargers, showcasing Navitas' commitment to advanced technologies in the sustainable energy sector.

The incorporation of Navitas' automotive qualified G3F SiC MOSFETs into BrightLoop's high-performance 250 kW HV-DC/DC converter highlights the company's expertise in high-efficiency, high-power semiconductor solutions.

Navitas’ proprietary 'trench-assisted planar' technology provides competitive advantages, including improved thermal management and longer life expectancy of their products compared to competitors, potentially leading to increased market share.

The announcement underscores Navitas' reputation as an industry leader in power semiconductors, celebrating 10 years of innovation and reinforcing its position in key markets such as EVs and renewable energy applications.

Partnership with BrightLoop could indicate reliance on another company for advanced technology solutions, raising concerns about Navitas' independence and capability in innovation.

Information on potential competitive pressures from other vendors is not addressed, leaving uncertainty regarding how Navitas' G3F SiC MOSFETs stand against competing technologies in the marketplace.

While the press release highlights advancements, it may raise questions about previous issues faced in their technology's performance or reliability, given the need to emphasize improved metrics such as lower temperatures and longer life spans.

What is Navitas Semiconductor's role in the hydrogen fuel-cell charger market?

Navitas Semiconductor provides Gen 3 'Fast' SiC MOSFETs for BrightLoop's hydrogen fuel-cell chargers designed for heavy-duty agricultural vehicles.

How do Navitas SiC MOSFETs improve power efficiency?

Navitas' G3F SiC MOSFETs offer over 98% power conversion efficiency and can operate at up to 25°C lower case temperatures.

What makes BrightLoop's technology stand out?

BrightLoop's technology combines high-voltage, high-power multiverters with superior energy management capabilities for fuel cells and heavy-duty applications.

How does trench-assisted planar technology benefit Navitas SiC MOSFETs?

This technology results in lower power losses and improved reliability, allowing for better performance under high-temperature conditions.

What industries benefit from BrightLoop's power converters?

BrightLoop's power converters are used in heavy-duty vehicles, mining, maritime, aerospace, and motorsports applications, among others.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Navitas Semiconductor





(Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced its partnership with



BrightLoop



supporting their latest series of hydrogen fuel-cell chargers with automotive qualified



Gen 3 ‘Fast’ SiC



(G3F) MOSFETs for heavy-duty agricultural transportation equipment.





BrightLoop offers leading-edge, top-performance solutions with power conversion efficiencies over 98% and extreme power densities up to 35 kW/kg and 60 kW/L. Their



high-voltage, high-power multiverters



paired to BrightLoop’s Power Flow Processor technology are designed to deliver exceptional performance in both AC and DC applications, such as energy management scenarios for fuel cells and heavy-duty applications, as well as HV network adaptation.





Navitas’ auto-qualified G3F SiC MOSFETs are incorporated into BrightLoop’s 250 kW HV-DC/DC converter, with an output of 950V



DC



at 480A, and can be paralleled to achieve megawatt power capability.





Enabled by 20 years of SiC innovation leadership, GeneSiC proprietary ‘



trench-assisted planar



’ technology provides world-leading performance over temperature, delivering high-speed, cool-running operation for high-power, high-reliability applications. G3F SiC MOSFETs deliver high-efficiency with high-speed performance, enabling



up to 25°C lower



case temperature, and up to 3x longer life than SiC products from other vendors.





Trench-assisted planar technology enables an extremely low R



DS(ON)



increase versus temperature, which results in the lowest power losses across the complete operating range and offers up to 20% lower R



DS(ON)



under real-life operation at high temperatures compared to competition. All GeneSiC MOSFETs have the highest-published 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and tight threshold voltage distributions for easy paralleling.





“We are proud to partner with BrightLoop, the established leaders in leading-edge high-power density and efficiency converters,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “Both companies provide the technology and system leadership to enable the roadmap for next generation, high-power density, high-reliability converter solutions.”





“Navitas offers leading-edge SiC technology where efficiency, ruggedness, and reliability are paramount. Our high power-density, smart, efficient, and scalable multiverters lead the industry by enhancing the quantity and quality of energy delivered to our customers,” said Florent Liffran, CEO and founder of BrightLoop.





For more information on our G3F and GeneSiC portfolio, please contact





info@navitassemi.comn





or visit





www.navitassemi.com





.







About BrightLoop







BrightLoop Converters is a leading manufacturer of power electronics for top-performance applications. Addressing the needs of the harshest environments, such as



heavy-duty vehicles, mining equipment



,



maritime



,



motorsports



, defense,



aerospace



, and



railway



, BrightLoop Converters develops and manufactures high-efficiency and high-reliability power converters with the best power-to-weight ratio on the market. Already supplying first-class players in the most demanding hybrid and electric series, such as Formula 1,



Formula E



, or ETCR, the goal for BrightLoop is more than ever to keep innovating and revolutionizing the world of power electronics.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation, founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral



®



-certified



.











Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.













