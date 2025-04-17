Navitas Semiconductor Launches New SiCPAK™ Power Modules with Advanced Epoxy-Resin Technology for High-Power Applications

Navitas Semiconductor launches new 1200V SiCPAK™ power modules with advanced epoxy-resin technology for high-power applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has announced the launch of its new SiCPAK™ power modules, which utilize innovative epoxy-resin potting technology alongside proprietary trench-assisted planar SiC MOSFET technology. Designed for high-power applications such as EV DC fast chargers, industrial drives, and energy storage systems, these 1200V modules offer enhanced reliability in high-temperature and high-humidity environments, demonstrating significantly improved thermal resistance compared to conventional modules. The products are engineered for optimal performance and longevity, featuring built-in NTC thermistors and various circuit configurations, while also being pin-to-pin compatible with existing industry standards. These modules are available for mass production and are backed by Navitas’ two decades of experience in SiC technology.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor has introduced advanced 1200V SiCPAK™ power modules that showcase proprietary trench-assisted planar SiC MOSFET technology, enhancing performance in high-power applications.

The new modules feature superior reliability and thermal performance, with significantly lower thermal resistance and improved moisture resistance compared to conventional silicone-gel-filled modules.

This innovation reinforces Navitas's leadership in the SiC market, emphasizing its commitment to high-performance power solutions across various industries such as electric vehicles and renewable energy.

The immediate availability of these modules for mass production positions Navitas to capitalize on growing market demands and expand its customer base in high-demand sectors.

Potential Negatives

Unclear differentiation in the market: Despite the new product features, the release does not sufficiently clarify how these improvements set Navitas apart from competitors in the rapidly growing power semiconductor industry.

Potential concerns over reliability: While the press release highlights the benefits of the new SiCPAK™ modules, it does not address any potential issues or limitations, which could lead to skepticism from potential customers regarding the product's reliability in demanding applications.

Limited immediate availability information: The press release states that the modules are immediately available for mass production, but does not provide details on production capacity or lead times, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to meet demand.

FAQ

What are SiCPAK™ power modules?

SiCPAK™ power modules are advanced silicon carbide (SiC) power solutions designed for high-performance applications requiring reliability and high-temperature capability.

How do SiCPAK™ modules improve performance?

These modules feature epoxy-resin potting technology, which enhances moisture protection and thermal stability, leading to lower thermal resistance and improved reliability.

What applications are targeted by Navitas' SiCPAK™ modules?

Target applications include EV DC fast chargers, industrial motor drives, solar inverters, energy storage systems, and more demanding power environments.

What is unique about GeneSiC™ MOSFET technology?

GeneSiC™ technology offers lower power losses, cooler operation, and superior robustness, thanks to trench-assisted planar designs that optimize performance across operating conditions.

How are SiCPAK™ modules tested for reliability?

They undergo rigorous thermal shock testing and isolation tests, demonstrating significant advantages over conventional silicone-gel-filled modules in extreme conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, announces the release of its latest SiCPAK™ power modules with epoxy-resin potting technology, powered by proprietary trench-assisted planar SiC MOSFET technology, that have been rigorously designed and validated for the most demanding high-power environments, prioritizing reliability and high-temperature performance. Target markets include EV DC fast chargers (DCFC), industrial motor drives, interruptible power supplies (UPS), solar inverters and power optimizers, energy storage systems (ESS), industrial welding, and induction heating.





The new portfolio of 1200V SiCPAK™ power modules, enabled by advanced epoxy-resin potting technology, are engineered to withstand high-humidity environments by preventing moisture ingression and enable stable thermal performance by reducing degradation from power and temperature variations.





Navitas’ SiCPAK™ modules demonstrated 5x lower thermal resistance increase following 1000 cycles of thermal shock testing (-40 C to + 125 C) compared to conventional silicone-gel-filled case-type modules. Furthermore, all silicone-gel-filled modules failed isolation tests while SiCPAK™ epoxy-resin potted modules maintained acceptable isolation levels.





Enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership, Navitas’ GeneSiC™



‘trench-assisted planar SiC MOSFET technology’



provides industry-leading performance over temperature, enabling up to 20% lower losses, cooler operation, and superior robustness to support long-term system reliability.





The ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology enables an extremely low R



DS(ON)



increase versus temperature, which results in the lowest power losses across a wider operating range and offers up to 20% lower R



DS(ON)



under in-circuit operation at high temperatures compared to competition. Additionally, all GeneSiC™ SiC MOSFETs have the highest-published 100%-tested avalanche capability, up to 30% better short-circuit withstand energy, and tight threshold voltage distributions for easy paralleling.





The 1200V SiCPAK™ power modules have built-in NTC thermistors and are available from 4.6 mΩ to 18.5 mΩ ratings in half-bridge, full-bridge, and 3L-T-NPC circuit configurations. They are pin-to-pin compatible with industry-standard press-fit modules. Additionally, optional pre-applied Thermal Interface Material (TIM) for simplified assembly is available.





Modules are released and immediately available for mass production. Datasheets can be found



here



or by visiting



www.navitassemi.com



. For more information, please contact



info@navitassemi.com



.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral®-certified



.











Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.













Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e63ec79-7ffa-44ed-b53f-3b9af2e5c138





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.