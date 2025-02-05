Navitas Semiconductor Integrates GaN and SiC Technologies into Dell's New Notebook Adapters for Enhanced Performance and Sustainability

Navitas Semiconductor's GaN and SiC technologies enhance Dell's notebook adapters, improving efficiency, speed, and sustainability.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has announced the integration of its GaNFast gallium nitride and GeneSiC silicon carbide technologies into Dell's notebook adapters, ranging from 60 W to 360 W. These advanced technologies enhance performance and efficiency, allowing for high-speed charging with reduced size and weight compared to traditional silicon devices. Dell's new AI notebooks will benefit from dedicated Neural Processor Units to support AI tasks, while the adapters also focus on sustainability by using up to 50% less plastic and incorporating post-recycled materials, significantly cutting CO2 emissions in production and logistics. Navitas CEO Gene Sheridan emphasized the collaborative effort to improve charging speed and environmental impact while delivering a high-performance solution for consumers.

Potential Positives

Navitas Semiconductor's GaNFast and GeneSiC technologies have been adopted into Dell's family of notebook adapters, showcasing their leadership in advanced semiconductor technology.

The collaboration with Dell emphasizes Navitas' role in enhancing the performance of notebook adapters, enabling significant improvements in charging speed, efficiency, and size.

Navitas Semiconductor highlights their commitment to sustainability, as their technologies significantly reduce carbon footprints of power devices, aligning with global environmental goals.

The company celebrates 10 years of innovation and holds over 300 patents, reinforcing its position as a leader in the power semiconductor industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What technologies has Navitas adopted for Dell notebooks?

Navitas has adopted GaNFast gallium nitride and GeneSiC silicon carbide technologies for Dell's notebook adapters ranging from 60 W to 360 W.

How do Navitas technologies enhance charging efficiency?

Navitas technologies enable 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight compared to traditional silicon power devices.

What sustainability features do the new Dell adapters have?

The new adapters use 50% less plastic and include post-recycled materials, addressing Dell's sustainability goals and reducing energy waste.

How does GaNFast impact carbon emissions?

Each GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg CO2, while every SiC MOSFET shipped saves 25 kg CO2 compared to legacy silicon chips.

What are the key benefits of the new Dell notebook adapters?

The new adapters provide high-speed charging, high efficiency, compact size, and a low environmental footprint, benefiting both users and the environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE SHERIDAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,000 shares for an estimated $2,766,038 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. DANIEL M. KINZER (COO and CTO) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $465,045

GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

DAVID MOXAM sold 33,000 shares for an estimated $103,260

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Navitas Semiconductor





(Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced its adoption of both technologies into Dell’s family of notebook adapters, from 60 W to 360 W.





Enabled by over 20 years of SiC technology leadership, GeneSiC leads on performance of SiC MOSFETs with patented



‘trench-assisted planar’ technology



and 5th-gen GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) diodes to deliver high-speed, high-efficiency performance with proprietary ’low-knee’ technology for cool operation.





Navitas’



GaNFast power ICs



enable high-frequency, high-efficiency power conversion, achieving 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight compared to prior designs with legacy silicon power devices.





Navitas GaN & SiC technology together enables Dell to provide high-speed charging, with highest efficiency, coolest temperature, smallest size, and lowest material count. Dell’s latest line-up of



AI notebooks



includes Neural Processor Units (NPUs), which are dedicated AI engines, to manage sustained AI and AI offload. This builds on Dell’s portfolio as the broadest GaN adapter offering for notebooks in the industry.





The new adapters will also help Dell achieve its



advanced sustainability



goals, with a focus on CO2 reduction and energy reduction. The adapter cases require up to 50% less plastic and are made with post-recycled materials, significantly reducing energy waste, and improving resource utilization. Navitas’ GaNFast and GeneSiC technologies increase the level of system integration and switching frequency, which reduces the number of components, as well as the size, resulting in a ‘dematerialization’ that lowers carbon footprint throughout the production, packaging, and logistics processes. Each GaNFast power IC shipped





saves 4 kg CO











2







and every SiC MOSFET shipped



saves 25 kg CO2



vs. legacy silicon power chips.





“Since Dell’s first GaN adapter was enabled by Navitas back in 2020, we’ve worked closely with Dell engineering to further improve charging speed, efficiency, size, weight, and now environmental footprint,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “Dell’s new adapters are an optimal solution for speed, portability, and sustainability. Our clients achieve a win-win for both the market and environment by deploying Navitas GaNFast power ICs and GeneSiC power devices.”





For more information on our GaNFast portfolio and charging system solutions, please contact



info@navitassemi.com



or visit





www.navitassemi.com





.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation founded in 2014.



GaNFast power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral







®







-certified



.







Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.







Contact Information:





Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing









info@navitassemi.com









Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations









ir@navitassemi.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d890fa03-a6a5-499d-9dd9-70526f3b5292





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.