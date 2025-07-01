Navitas Semiconductor Announces Strategic Partnership with Powerchip for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon Production to Enhance Supply Chain and Drive Innovation

Navitas partners with Powerchip to produce 200mm GaN-on-silicon technology, enhancing efficiency for AI data centers, EVs, and more.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has announced a strategic partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation to begin production of 200mm GaN-on-silicon technology, aimed at improving supply chains, driving innovation, and enhancing cost efficiency. This collaboration will leverage Powerchip’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in Taiwan to produce Navitas' gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor ICs, supporting diverse applications including AI data centers, electric vehicles, and solar energy systems. The initial qualification of devices is expected by the fourth quarter of 2025, with mass production of specific voltage families starting in 2026. Both companies expressed optimism about the partnership's potential to elevate product performance and market growth.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation for production and development of advanced 200mm GaN-on-silicon technology, enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

Expected improvements in product performance, power efficiency, and cost, which are crucial for scaling production to meet growing market demand.

Strengthening of Navitas' presence in high-growth sectors such as AI data centers, electric vehicles, and solar energy.

Collaboration with notable companies like NVIDIA and Enphase, indicating strong market validation and customer demand for Navitas' products.

Potential Negatives

Press release contains several forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may not provide investors with a definitive outlook on the company’s future performance.



The timeline for production of new devices, such as the 100V family starting in 1H26 and the transition of 650V devices from TSMC to Powerchip over the next 12-24 months, may be viewed as indicative of delays in product availability, affecting competitiveness.



Despite the positive announcements regarding partnerships and collaborations, reliance on external partners like Powerchip for production could pose risks to supply chain stability and control over operational processes.

FAQ

What is the main focus of Navitas' new partnership with Powerchip?

The partnership aims to enhance production and development of 200mm GaN-on-silicon technology.

How will this partnership impact the GaN market?

This collaboration is expected to drive innovation, improve cost efficiency, and strengthen supply chains in the GaN market.

When is the qualification of initial devices planned?

Qualification of initial devices is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

What voltage ratings will Navitas' GaN portfolio have?

The GaN portfolio will feature voltage ratings ranging from 100V to 650V.

What industries will benefit from Navitas' GaN technology?

Industries such as AI data centers, electric vehicles, solar, and home appliances will benefit from the technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANBIR SINGH has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,385,749 shares for an estimated $38,908,734 .

. BRIAN LONG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,534,158 shares for an estimated $31,965,195 .

. EUGENE SHERIDAN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,755,783 shares for an estimated $14,443,137 .

. LLC SICPOWER, has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 986,238 shares for an estimated $6,628,166 .

. DAVID MOXAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 867,848 shares for an estimated $5,419,720 .

. TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645,986 shares for an estimated $3,225,673 .

. RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 357,180 shares for an estimated $1,874,851 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 301,603 shares for an estimated $1,733,172.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $3.5 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release





Next-phase strategy expected to strengthen supply chain, drive innovation, and improve cost efficiency—supporting GaN’s ramp into AI data centers, EVs, solar, and home appliances.







TORRANCE, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Navitas Semiconductor





(Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced a strategic partnership with



Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation



(PSMC or Powerchip), to start production and continue development of best-in-class 200mm GaN-on-silicon technology.





Navitas' GaN IC portfolio is expected to use Powerchip’s 200mm in Fab 8B, located in Zhunan Science Park, Taiwan. The fab has been operational since 2019 and supports various high-volume manufacturing processes for GaN, ranging from micro-LEDs to RF GaN devices.





Powerchip’s capabilities include an improved 180nm CMOS process, offering smaller and more advanced geometries, which bring improvements in performance, power efficiency, integration, and cost. “200mm GaN-on-silicon production on a 180nm process node enables us to continue innovating higher power density, faster, and more efficient devices while simultaneously improving cost, scale, and manufacturing yields”, said Dr. Sid Sundaresan, SVP of WBG Technology Platforms at Navitas.





Powerchip is expected to manufacture Navitas’ GaN portfolio with voltage ratings from 100V to 650V, supporting the growing demand for GaN for 48V infrastructure, including hyper-scale AI data centers and EVs. Qualification of initial devices is expected in Q4 2025. The 100V family is expected to start production first at Powerchip in 1H26, while the company expects 650V devices will transition from Navitas’ existing supplier, TSMC, to Powerchip over the next 12-24 months.





Navitas recently made several announcements in the AI data center, EV, and solar markets, including its collaboration with



NVIDIA to support GaN and SiC



technologies for 800V HVDC architectures for 1 MW IT racks and beyond.



Enphase



announced that its next-generation IQ9 would include Navitas’



650 V bi-directional GaNFast ICs



, and



Changan Automobile



announced its first commercial GaN-based OBC (on-board charger) using Navitas'



GaNSafe



technology.





“We are proud to partner with Powerchip to advance high-volume 200 mm GaN-on-silicon production and look forward to driving continued innovation together in the years ahead”, said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “Through our partnership with Powerchip, we are well-positioned to drive sustained progress in product performance, technological evolution, and cost efficiency.”





"Powerchip has collaborated with Navitas on GaN-on-Si technology for years, and we're thrilled to announce that product qualification is nearly complete - bringing us to the verge of mass production”, said Martin Chu, President at Powerchip. “Building on this strong partnership, Powerchip is committed to expanding our cooperation and continuously supporting Navitas in exploring and growing the GaN market.”







About Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation







Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) is a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry that develops, manufactures, and distributes advanced memory components and other integrated circuits. Founded in 1994, PSMC operates multiple 12-inch and 8-inch wafer fabs, offering foundry services, design, manufacturing, and testing services. They are recognized for their expertise in developing and manufacturing a range of semiconductor products, including power integrated circuits, discrete components, and image sensors.







About Navitas









Navitas Semiconductor



(Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating



10 years



of power innovation, founded in 2014.



GaNFast™ power ICs



integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary



GeneSiC™ power



devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only



20-year GaNFast warranty



. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be



CarbonNeutral®-certified



.











Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.













Forward-Looking Statements







Statements and information in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of such Act. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect” or “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations.





The risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from the events or results predicted or implied by our forward-looking statement include those risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports. Navitas may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.







Contact Information







Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing







info@navitassemi.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13df648c-ccab-4645-9ccb-33dc53dc1863





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.