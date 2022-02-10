Navigating Thematic ETFs in 2022

(0:45) - Breaking Down The Recent Stock Market Action

(5:35) - How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios For 2022?

(8:45) - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF: QYLD

(12:00) - Which Commodity ETFs Will Perform The Best This Year?

(17:55) - What Are Currently The Most Popular Themes For ETFs?

(29:30) - How Can Thematic ETFs Fit Into Your Portfolio?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, about thematic investing. Global X offers more than 90 ETF strategies with over $43 billion in assets under management in the US.

Major indexes have been on a roller coaster since the start of 2022 as investors are concerned about higher inflation and rising rates, and their impact on the economy and corporate earnings. How should investors position their portfolios for 2022?

Covered call strategies are quite popular with investors this year as they usually produce higher yields in periods of volatility. The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF QYLD currently has a distribution yield exceeding 13%. We discuss how these strategies should be used in a portfolio.

The Global X Uranium ETF URA, which had surged earlier last year, has also seen renewed investor interest. Uranium, used mainly in nuclear power plants, is one of the cleanest ways to produce electricity.

2020 was the year of thematic ETFs. Due to the pandemic, we all had to adapt to new ways of working, shopping, and entertaining ourselves. Areas like cloud computing, video gaming and e-commerce were the big winners then but lost some momentum last year.

Jon’s favorite thematic ETFs include the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, Social Media ETF SOCL, Cloud Computing ETF CLOU, Fintech ETF FINX and Video Games & Esports ETF HERO.

Social media stocks were hurt by the dramatic plunge in shares of Meta Platforms FB, the company earlier known as Facebook, and thus SOCL is the worst performer of these, down about 38% over the past year.

Earlier hot fintech stocks like Block SQ and Robinhood HOOD have also fallen hard in the past few weeks. FINX is down about 30% over the past 12 months. Should long-term investors invest in these disruptive themes now?

We also discuss the role of thematic ETFs in a portfolio. What risks should investors be aware of?

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

