Navigating Social Security Cuts: States With the Most Vulnerable Seniors

Key Points

The more expensive the cost of living in a state, the more difficult it is for seniors to make their dollars stretch.

While all Social Security recipients would be impacted by benefit cuts, those with the smallest Social Security benefit checks are expected to be the hardest hit.

It's easy to advise someone to move to a less expensive state, but moving can be financially and emotionally taxing.

Unless Congress takes action, the Social Security trust fund is projected to run out of money by late 2032/early 2033. While there may be some Social Security recipients who won't feel the pinch, most will.

According to experts, living in one of these five states may hit elderly recipients especially hard.

Hawaii

According to retirementliving.com, Hawaii is the worst place to live if you're a retiree. While the state is a virtual paradise, seniors living in the Aloha State face a sky-high cost of living that no cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is likely to dent.

If you can imagine living in a state that looks like a picture postcard and has a low rate of violent crime, it's easy to understand why those living on a shoestring budget are unwilling to leave.

New York

New York is one of the most expensive states in the U.S. It's also a state where seniors must consider more than the rising cost of living as they also face steep state income taxes and high property taxes.

Given that the senior poverty rate sits at 14.3%, you can see why lower-income seniors might find it especially challenging to face a cut in Social Security benefits.

Massachusetts

It's estimated that a person would need at least $1,280,000 to retire comfortably in the Bay State. However, that's not the reality for the vast majority of Massachusetts seniors. Like New Yorkers, they face high state income taxes and costly property taxes. Nearly 11% of seniors in the state live in poverty, and nearly 1 in 4 older Bay Staters is still working.

For these seniors, simply being told to relocate to another state is not realistic. Relocation is expensive, and even if a senior wanted to leave all that's familiar to them, it's unlikely they would have the funds to do so.

New Jersey

New Jersey imposes the steepest property tax rate in the country, along with a high state income tax rate. For a senior living in New Jersey, it would be hard to beat the lifestyle, including access to excellent healthcare and a low violent crime rate. However, financial issues could be dire for older New Jerseyans if Social Security benefits are slashed.

California

It's no secret that the beautiful state of California is one of the most expensive states in which to reside. While property taxes are relatively low, the state has the highest income tax rate in the country. With 12% of seniors already living in poverty, any cuts to benefits are sure to increase their financial stress.

For seniors who call Hawaii, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, or California home, there's a lot to love. Not only do these states offer scenic beauty, but they're also rich in history and offer plenty of culture. It would be natural if they never wanted to leave.

However, cuts to Social Security benefits will make it more challenging for these states' most vulnerable people to make ends meet.

