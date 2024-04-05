Navigating Muni Bonds: Three potential paths to success

Even with global positioning systems and mapping software, an experienced taxi or rideshare driver’s knowledge of roads, intersections, and traffic patterns is valuable in ferrying busy passengers. A driver who knows a good shortcut through a city is more than worth their tip.

The municipal bond market is like a big city. The market consists of 50,000 issuers and bonds that differ in credit quality, coupon level, and call options, among many other characteristics. Active managers must navigate these complexities with the same skill a driver uses to avoid traffic jams and construction.

At Vanguard, we use our in-depth knowledge of municipal bonds to map out opportunities and steer around market challenges for our $200 billion active municipal bond complex1. We currently see three alpha opportunities to generate outperformance using guideposts we refer to as our “three Cs”: credit, carry, and convexity.

Let’s examine each more closely.

Credit

With a team of more than 20 credit analysts, research is one of our primary strengths. We look to identify mispriced issuers with strong or improving fundamentals and those for which higher yields compensate investors for the extra risk taken.

From a credit perspective, we see ample opportunity in muni bonds. High-income U.S. investors dominate the tax-exempt market, where many tend to buy bonds individually or as part of separately managed accounts. Those investors gravitate primarily to AAA and AA rated bonds in order to minimize credit risk. But that behavior means that lower-rated bonds, which are often overlooked, may offer better-than-expected yields.

We think the best value for municipal credit spread is in bonds rated A and below.

Research and security selection can add value at any credit level of the muni market.

Carry

Carry can encompass a few strategies. Most simply, it can mean to outyield a benchmark, often by adding beta from credit or duration. Carry also involves optimizing positions at different points in the yield curve based on roll-down—the increase in value of a bond as it approaches maturity.

Amid the current interest rate outlook, we expect carry to play an important income-generating role in our portfolios.

Convexity

When interest rates change, a bond’s price can fluctuate. We measure this sensitivity to interest rate changes as duration. But for municipal bonds with call options, duration can be far from consistent; the extent to which duration can change for a given bond is referred to as convexity.

Here’s an example. Let’s say a bond issuer’s option to call a bond early goes out-of-the-money as market yields rise above the bond’s coupon level. (Why would an issuer want to refinance debt at a higher rate?) The duration for this security could rise from eight to 15 years as market trading adjusts from an expected life of 10 years (call date) to that of 30 years (stated maturity).

It’s difficult to measure and manage this risk for tens of thousands of bonds, which is why many municipal investors (direct retail, SMAs, even many asset managers) usually allocate to avoid these risks altogether (as much as they can). The resulting mispricing of convexity leads to instances in which we can often construct a portfolio with benchmark-relative alpha potential without the downside.

In sum, a callable municipal bond’s sensitivity to interest rate changes can rise (or fall) as market yields take large swings, especially as market yields cross over (or under) the coupon rate.

In a market with thousands of callable bonds (roughly 80% of the market), convexity becomes a complex but meaningful factor in valuations. Only a sophisticated active manager can model forward pricing and act on opportunities.

Our team has decades of experience analyzing convexity so it can be used as a key element in not only managing duration risks but also extracting value.

It’s a primary performance driver for intermediate and long muni funds such as VCRM.

Experienced active managers at the wheel

Like a savvy cab driver uses their own knowledge and awareness to help navigate gridlock, we use our experience with credit, carry, and convexity to unlock value for Vanguard’s muni fund investors.

Our job as an active manager is to use the flexibility of these levers to take advantage of opportunities as they arise, even as we do the traditional work of analysis across sectors, regions, and issuers.

Vanguard has managed active muni bond funds for nearly 50 years, and we have a long history in both funds and ETFs. Combining these capabilities is a natural evolution for our team.

1Assets under management as of November 30, 2024.

Notes:

