Navigating Global Markets: Attracting Capital from International Investors

Attracting capital continues to be a top priority for organizations seeking sustainable business growth. Targeting new investors remains a fundamental aspect of investor relations (IR) strategies, with an increasing focus on the international landscape. This shift calls for expanding outreach efforts to effectively tap into (new or sometimes overlooked opportunities in dynamic markets.

The emphasis on attracting international capital highlights the importance of building a robust and globally inclusive investment engagement program. Discover nuances of attracting capital across borders and how organizations are redefining their IR priorities to align with the demands of a competitive and interconnected global market.

The Evolution of Attracting International Capital

Strategies to attract international capital have changed in the last few years, predominantly at the hands of societal transformations across borders. Emerging challenges include the need to articulate a compelling narrative that resonates with diverse audiences globally, limited internal bandwidth to handle a growing investor base, and growing global focus on ESG and sustainability reporting and goal setting. To overcome this, IR professionals are crafting stories that, not only captivate, but also cater to investors’ varied preferences and interests.

Investor outreach efforts have accelerated in European markets and smaller markets like Canada, the Middle East, and specific regions in Asia, particularly with a focus on pensions and sovereign wealth funds. These entities represent substantial pools of capital and wield influence in the global investment landscape. IR professionals are strategically expanding their focus to engage with these key players, recognizing the opportunities they present for attracting international investment.

Additionally, there has been a noticeable trend towards heightened risk aversion among investors. This shift necessitates a nuanced and targeted approach to investor engagement, requiring IR professionals to better understand individual investor preferences and risk appetites.

“When you’re thinking about global access to capital, you have to develop a strategy for each market by tailoring your messaging and your engagement to that market, while at the same time, ensuring your organization’s strategy and narrative remain consistent,” according to Danielle Collins, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Shell, who shared insights during Nasdaq’s 2024 IR Forum. She shares that it’s important to adjust and adapt to cultural norms across different countries, having awareness into decision-making processes, regulatory hurdles, and even language barriers. Moreover, the level of ESG prominence differs from market to market and country to country, requiring the same meticulous planning to articulate a compelling story.

By fostering strong relationships and tailoring messaging to align with the unique requirements of these international investors, IR professionals may forge new pathways for capital inflow and market expansion.

Successful Approaches to Targeting Investors Abroad

Nasdaq’s IR Issuer Pulse survey found that IR professionals across market caps ranked attracting capital from the generalist population and from international investors as the top challenges facing IR in 2023. To successfully attract capital, consider approaching international investor engagement by taking the following actions:

Create a structured program. A helpful way to successfully target investors internationally is by establishing a foundational program for targeting abroad. This includes conducting market research (targeting by investor style, peer/sector ownership) and building relationships with potential investors across regions. Having a structured program in place also provides the flexibility to adapt and pivot strategies as needed to capitalize on new opportunities that may arise in international markets. This agility allows IR professionals to stay responsive to changing investor dynamics and market conditions.

A helpful way to successfully target investors internationally is by establishing a foundational program for targeting abroad. This includes conducting market research (targeting by investor style, peer/sector ownership) and building relationships with potential investors across regions. Having a structured program in place also provides the flexibility to adapt and pivot strategies as needed to capitalize on new opportunities that may arise in international markets. This agility allows IR professionals to stay responsive to changing investor dynamics and market conditions.

Understand cultural differences. IR teams should gain insight into the cultural nuances and preferences of international investors. By understanding these differences, IR professionals can tailor their communication strategies and IR activities to resonate with diverse audiences.

Recognize varying regulatory frameworks. Different jurisdictions have varying regulatory frameworks. Better navigating the regulatory frameworks that govern the investment community advances compliance and transparency in all communications with international investors.

Create networking opportunities. Non-deal roadshows (NDRs) and conferences offer IR teams an effective platform to network with international investors, analysts, and stakeholders. These interactions help facilitate relationship-building and establish trust and credibility with potential investors. NDRs can provide a platform for face-to-face interactions between an organization's management and potential investors. This direct engagement allows for a more personalized and in-depth discussion about the company's performance, strategy, and prospects. With these discussions serving as a valuable feedback mechanism, IR professionals can gather insights directly from investors, helping them refine investor communication strategies, address concerns, and tailor future engagements to meet investor expectations.

Prepare for geopolitical risks. There is heightened volatility from geopolitical risks and challenging macro-environments, and IR professionals must tailor messaging to appeal to a diverse group of investors. By emphasizing factors under their control, such as highlighting a diversified customers base, multiple revenue streams, innovative product launches, and financial strength under various scenarios accounting for factors like inflation and labor dynamics, IR teams can showcase resilience and growth potential.



