Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Freshworks

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Freshworks, revealing an average target of $19.67, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 16.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Freshworks. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $18.00 $19.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $17.00 $22.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $30.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $20.00 $27.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Freshworks. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freshworks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Freshworks's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Freshworks's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

Breaking Down Freshworks's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Freshworks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.94% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freshworks's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freshworks's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Freshworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

