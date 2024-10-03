Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Chart Industries

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $171.67, along with a high estimate of $199.00 and a low estimate of $144.00. A decline of 8.79% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Chart Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $146.00 $151.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $144.00 $168.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Maintains Buy $199.00 $199.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $151.00 $179.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $193.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $199.00 $229.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $199.00 $220.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chart Industries's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Chart Industries's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Chart Industries

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Breaking Down Chart Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chart Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.56% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

