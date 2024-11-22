Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For DocuSign

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DocuSign and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.96% from the previous average price target of $69.12.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DocuSign. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $108.00 $84.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $87.00 $86.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $52.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $50.00 $48.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $59.00 $55.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DocuSign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DocuSign compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DocuSign's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in May 2018.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DocuSign displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 120.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 57.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 26.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DocuSign's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

