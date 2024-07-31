Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For SAP

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of SAP (NYSE:SAP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SAP, revealing an average target of $234.2, a high estimate of $248.00, and a low estimate of $214.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.55% from the previous average price target of $215.75.

The standing of SAP among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Hold $214.00 $188.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $245.00 $220.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $248.00 $237.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $237.00 $218.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Announces Outperform $227.00 -

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small- to medium-size enterprises.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: SAP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SAP's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SAP's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, SAP adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

