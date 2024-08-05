Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Chart Industries

Analysts' ratings for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $188.8, a high estimate of $199.00, and a low estimate of $168.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.06%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chart Industries is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $199.00 $229.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $199.00 $220.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $150.00 David Anderson Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $193.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chart Industries's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Chart Industries's Background

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Breaking Down Chart Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chart Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.87% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Chart Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

