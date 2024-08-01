Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Verisk Analytics

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Verisk Analytics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $272.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $285.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.28% increase from the previous average price target of $254.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Verisk Analytics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $268.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $243.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $255.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $260.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Verisk Analytics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Verisk Analytics: A Closer Look

Verisk Analytics is the leading provider of statistical, actuarial, and underwriting data for the United States' property and casualty insurance industry. Verisk leverages a vast contributory database and proprietary data assets to develop analytical tools helping insurance providers to better assess and price risk, achieve operational efficiency and optimize claim settlement processes. While Verisk also offers tools to quantify costs after loss events occur and to detect fraudulent activity, it is expanding into adjacent markets of life insurance, marketing, and non-U.S. operations.

Verisk Analytics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Verisk Analytics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.04% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 74.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

