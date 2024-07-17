Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Insight Enterprises

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Insight Enterprises, presenting an average target of $207.75, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Marking an increase of 2.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $201.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Insight Enterprises among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Schultheis Stifel Raises Hold $200.00 $192.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $225.00 $211.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Neutral $195.00 $193.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $211.00 $211.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Insight Enterprises. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Insight Enterprises compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Insight Enterprises's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Insight Enterprises's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Insight Enterprises analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Inc is a Fortune IT provider engaged in helping businesses of all sizes, large enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. The company has three geographic operating segments: North America, EMEA, and APAC. It generates maximum revenue from the North America segment. The company provides digital innovation, cloud/data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions and services.

Financial Insights: Insight Enterprises

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Insight Enterprises's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insight Enterprises's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Insight Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.63. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NSIT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Sep 2020 Barrington Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jul 2020 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NSIT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.