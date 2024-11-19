Navigating 26 Analyst Ratings For Guidewire Software

Across the recent three months, 26 analysts have shared their insights on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 18 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 4 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $193.08, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This current average has increased by 11.26% from the previous average price target of $173.54.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Guidewire Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $204.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $179.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $180.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $204.00 $175.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $170.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $186.00 $168.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $123.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $140.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $168.00 $168.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $179.00 $141.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $180.00 $170.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $175.00 $165.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $165.00 $152.00 Matthew Vanvliet BTIG Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $168.00 $142.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guidewire Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Guidewire Software's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guidewire Software analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Guidewire Software: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Guidewire Software's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.99% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Guidewire Software's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Guidewire Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GWRE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Oct 2021 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GWRE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.