Navigating 16 Analyst Ratings For EPAM Sys

Analysts' ratings for EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $245.19, with a high estimate of $317.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. This current average represents a 19.02% decrease from the previous average price target of $302.79.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of EPAM Sys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $237.00 $202.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $200.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $230.00 $252.00 Harry Read Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $195.00 - Sean Kennedy Mizuho Lowers Buy $258.00 $345.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $265.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $203.00 $282.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $245.00 $300.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $210.00 $350.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $252.00 $317.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $311.00 $331.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $317.00 $369.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $315.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $236.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $275.00 $325.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for EPAM Sys's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind EPAM Sys

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenues. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of EPAM Sys

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining EPAM Sys's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EPAM Sys's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Sys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EPAM Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

