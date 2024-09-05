Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For Paylocity Holding

Ratings for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Paylocity Holding, revealing an average target of $179.77, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. A decline of 8.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Paylocity Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $160.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $185.00 $200.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $172.00 $194.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $171.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $178.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $145.00 $180.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $153.00 $180.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $178.00 Mark Marcon Baird Lowers Outperform $195.00 $225.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Paylocity Holding

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 39,000 clients as of fiscal 2024. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Paylocity Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paylocity Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Paylocity Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

