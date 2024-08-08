Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Global Payments

Ratings for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Global Payments, revealing an average target of $134.0, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A 10.07% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $149.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $158.00 $172.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $130.00 $145.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $111.00 $119.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $126.00 $124.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $157.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $172.00 $172.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $152.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $100.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Neutral $105.00 $129.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

