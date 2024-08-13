Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For 10x Genomics

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated 10x Genomics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. A 35.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $40.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of 10x Genomics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $30.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $32.00 $50.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $36.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $40.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $53.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $55.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $16.00 $26.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $36.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Hold $24.00 -

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The product portfolio of the company includes Chromium Controller, Reagent Kits, 10x Compatible Products, and Informatics Software among others. The majority of its revenue is generated from consumables.

Key Indicators: 10x Genomics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -24.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: 10x Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

