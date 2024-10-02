Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Paylocity Holding

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $187.1, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $156.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.2% lower than the prior average price target of $195.30.

A clear picture of Paylocity Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $182.00 $171.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $160.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $185.00 $200.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $172.00 $194.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $171.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $178.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paylocity Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Paylocity Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Paylocity Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 39,000 clients as of fiscal 2024. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Paylocity Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Paylocity Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

