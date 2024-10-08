Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Cloudflare

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $88.3, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Marking an increase of 1.88%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $86.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cloudflare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $65.00 - Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $99.00 $90.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $57.00 $50.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $94.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $83.00 $82.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $92.00 $88.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $82.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cloudflare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Cloudflare's Background

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Financial Milestones: Cloudflare's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cloudflare displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

