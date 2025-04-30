Navient Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Live Webcast Details

Navient reports 2025 Q1 financial results; live webcast hosted by CEO and CFO scheduled for April 30 at 8 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Navient announced its first quarter financial results for 2025, which are available on their investor website and will also be filed with the SEC. A live audio webcast discussing these results will be held today at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by president and CEO David Yowan and CFO Joe Fisher. Analysts and investors interested in asking questions must pre-register beforehand, while those choosing to listen only can access the webcast without prior registration. Supplemental financial materials will be provided during the call, and a replay will be available shortly after the event. Navient focuses on technology-enabled education finance solutions.

Potential Positives

Navient provided its first quarter financial results, which enhances transparency and keeps stakeholders informed about the company's financial performance.

The live audio webcast hosted by the CEO and CFO indicates strong leadership engagement and provides a platform for direct communication with analysts and investors.

The availability of supplemental financial information and presentation slides during the call signals thorough preparation and helps analysts better understand the results.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide specific highlights or insights into the financial results within the press release may lead to investor uncertainty regarding the company's performance.



The requirement for analysts and investors to pre-register for Q&A could limit engagement and reduce transparency, potentially creating a perception of inaccessibility.



Relying on a single platform for both live participation and listen-only access may restrict broader public engagement, reducing visibility and interest in the company's performance.

FAQ

When will Navient release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Navient has released its Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025.

How can I access Navient's financial results?

Complete financial results are available on Navient's website at Navient.com/investors.

Who is hosting the live audio webcast for the financial results?

The webcast will be hosted by David Yowan, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

How can investors ask questions during the webcast?

Investors should pre-register at Navient.com/investors at least 15 minutes ahead of the start time.

Will there be a replay of the webcast available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event concludes.

$NAVI Insider Trading Activity

$NAVI insiders have traded $NAVI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN M HAUBER (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

$NAVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NAVI stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today posted its 2025 first quarter financial results. Complete financial results are available on the company’s website at



Navient.com/investors



. The materials will also be available on a Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





Navient will hold a live audio webcast today, April 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by David Yowan, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.





Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at



Navient.com/investors



at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit



Navient.com/investors



to access the webcast.





Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.







About Navient







Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that help millions of people achieve success. Learn more at



navient.com



.







Contact:







Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 317-806-8775,



catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com







Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801,



jen.earyes@navient.com





