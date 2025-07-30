Navient Corp. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Navient Corp. (NAVI) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.00 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $36.00 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.0% to $778 million from $973 million last year.

Navient Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

