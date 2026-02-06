Markets

NAVER Q4 Operating Profit Rises

February 06, 2026 — 02:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - NAVER (035420.KS) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax of 292.9 billion Korean won compared to 541.4 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company declined to 318.1 billion won from 553.9 billion won. Operating income was 610.6 billion won compared to 542.0 billion won, up 12.7%.

Fourth quarter sales were 3.2 trillion won compared to 2.9 trillion won, an increase of 10.7% from a year ago.

NAVER shares are currently trading at 2,49,000 won, down 3.11%.

