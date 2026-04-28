Nautilus Reports Q1 Results, Advances Early Access And Platform Development; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT), a company developing a single-molecule proteome analysis platform, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighting progress toward commercialization and continued platform development.

The Seattle-based life sciences company also advanced its Early Access initiatives and strengthened its commercial leadership team during the quarter.

First Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

-Launched the Iterative Mapping Early Access Program, expanding access to its validated Tau proteoform assay, with Baylor College of Medicine as the first customer in an NIH-funded cancer study.

-Advanced processing and analysis of Tau proteome samples from collaborators, supporting platform validation and future scientific publications.

-Appointed Amber Faust as Vice President of Global Sales to lead Early Access expansion and drive adoption of the Voyager platform ahead of commercial launch.

-Continued development of a next-generation assay format aimed at improving probe compatibility, performance, and scalability.

CEO Sujal Patel said early customer engagement reinforced the value of the platform in real-world research settings and positioned the company to scale Early Access as it moves toward full commercial availability.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

-Operating expenses: $16.1 million, down 14% from $18.8 million in the prior-year period, driven by lower salaries, benefits, stock-based compensation, and facilities costs.

-Net loss: $14.7 million, compared to a net loss of $16.6 million a year earlier.

-Cash, cash equivalents and investments: $143.4 million as of March 31, 2026.

NAUT has traded between $0.62 and $4.31 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.77, up 7.78%.

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