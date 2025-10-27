Nauticus Robotics Rises 23% On $250 Mln Equity Line And Debt Conversion

(RTTNews) - Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) rose 23.36% to $2.17, gaining $0.41, after announcing a $250 million equity line of credit to support growth and a $3.7 million debt-to-equity conversion to strengthen its balance sheet.

The company said the equity facility will help finance strategic initiatives, including expansion into deep-sea rare-earth mineral exploration using its advanced autonomous subsea robotics. The debt conversion also positions Nauticus to meet NASDAQ compliance and enhance long-term financial stability.

KITT opened at $1.78, reached a high of $2.25, and a low of $1.72, compared to a previous close of $1.76 on the NasdaqCM. Trading volume spiked sharply above average. The stock's 52-week range is $0.45 - $3.10.

