Nauticus Robotics Appoints Jimena Begaries As Interim CFO

July 28, 2025 — 11:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) announced the appointment of Jimena Begaries as Interim Chief Financial Officer and principal accounting officer, effective July 25, 2025.

Begaries will succeed Victoria Hay, who will continue to provide services to Nauticus through Flexible Consulting LLC to ensure a smooth transition.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO John Gibson stated, "Her previous experience provides the background required to continue guiding Nauticus along its transformational journey."

Currently, KITT is trading at $0.997, down 1.287 percent on the Nasdaq.

