NatWest Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 24, 2024 — 12:29 pm EDT

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of its own shares on May 24, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with intentions to cancel the repurchased shares. Following the buyback, the company will hold over 131 million shares in treasury. The transactions were executed through UBS AG, with a total of over 1.4 million shares bought across various trading venues at prices ranging from 302.90 to 307.60 GBp.

