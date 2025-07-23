NatWest Announces 5-Year Collaboration With Amazon Web Services, Accenture

Markets
July 23, 2025 — 05:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Banking services provider NatWest Group plc. (NWG) on Wednesday announced a five-year collaboration with Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services and Accenture plc. (ACN) to modernize its digital, data, and AI capabilities to better serve customers.

The company said the collaboration will help NatWest offer personalized services to around 20 million customers using Accenture and AWS's AI and cloud expertise. Further, the deal is intended to enhance employee skills and data culture.

According to NatWest, the collaboration will support strategic priorities such as driving disciplined growth, enabling bank-wide simplification, and enhancing balance sheet and risk management.

Paul Thwaite, CEO of NatWest Group, said, "The partnership with Accenture and AWS will enhance tech to better serve customers with personalized AI-driven services."

On Tuesday, the stock of Natwest closed 0.15% or $0.02 higher at $13.19

In pre-market trade, shares of Natwest were trading 0.15% or $0.02 higher at $13.62.

