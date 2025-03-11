News & Insights

Stocks
NATR

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS Earnings Results: $NATR Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 11, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS ($NATR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $118,210,000, beating estimates of $111,665,520 by $6,544,480.

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS Insider Trading Activity

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS insiders have traded $NATR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,195 shares for an estimated $175,134.

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

