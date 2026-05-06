Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reveals Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $392 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $805 million, or $2.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 35.0% to $39.35 million from $60.54 million last year.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $392 Mln. vs. $805 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue: $39.35 Mln vs. $60.54 Mln last year.

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