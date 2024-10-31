Natural Grocers names Richard Halle as new CFO

Natural Grocers (NGVC) by Vitamin Cottage announced that Richard Halle has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Halle has served as a member of Natural Grocers’ board of directors and audit committee since 2012 and will succeed Todd Dissinger, who will retire on December 31, 2024, as previously announced.

