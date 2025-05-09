Natural Gas Services Gr's Earnings: A Preview

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Natural Gas Services Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.23 0.29 0.21 EPS Actual 0.23 0.40 0.34 0.41 Price Change % -8.0% 2.0% 11.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Natural Gas Services Gr's Stock

Shares of Natural Gas Services Gr were trading at $20.11 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Natural Gas Services Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Natural Gas Services Gr.

Natural Gas Services Gr has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $32.0, the consensus suggests a potential 59.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oil States International, DMC Glb and Tetra Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oil States International, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 80.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DMC Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 55.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tetra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential 73.25% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Oil States International, DMC Glb and Tetra Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 12.25% $14.51M 1.13% Oil States International Neutral -4.38% $25.24M 0.45% DMC Glb Neutral -4.54% $41.20M 0.29% Tetra Technologies Buy 4.09% $42.91M 1.54%

Key Takeaway:

Natural Gas Services Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Natural Gas Services Gr's Background

Natural Gas Services Group Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. The company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. Its operating units include Rental, Sales, and Aftermarket services. The company generates the majority of its revenue by renting out low- to medium-horsepower compression equipment to natural gas production companies in unconventional oil and gas regions of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Natural Gas Services Gr

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Natural Gas Services Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Natural Gas Services Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natural Gas Services Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Natural Gas Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Natural Gas Services Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

