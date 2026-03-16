Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.10 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $2.87 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $46.15 million from $40.66 million last year.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.10 Mln. vs. $2.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $46.15 Mln vs. $40.66 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.